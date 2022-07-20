2022 Summer Term Western Armenian speaking workshops are starting on July 25

In addition to the Western Armenian Language Courses, in collaboration with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Hrant Dink Foundation is conducting online Western Armenian Speaking Workshops. These workshops are developed for those interested in improving their Western Armenian speaking skills

The workshops consist of 10 sessions and will run once a week between July 25 – September 30, 2022. Each session will last one and a half hours. The workshops will be conducted online, via Zoom.

These workshops are aimed at enhancing vocabulary and improving speaking and listening skills in Western Armenian. Each week the participants will talk about different themes. Participants are required to know a basic level of Western Armenian as Armenian will be the only spoken language throughout the workshops.

Workshops will be held on Mondays between 19:00 – 20:30 (GMT+3).

The level of the participants will be determined based on the responses to the statements in the registration form.

For a more effective learning environment, it is requested that participants keep their cameras on during the workshops.

The workshops will be held if there are a sufficient number of participants.

Each group will consist of up to 10 participants. New groups will be formed based on demand.

To register, please complete the form below until July 25, 2022. You will be informed by email once the groups are formed after which you may pay the registration fee for 10 sessions to the bank account to be provided.

The total registration fee for 10 sessions is:

For those registering from Turkey: 200 TL

If you would like to make your payment in a foreign currency, please contact us.

For questions please contact us:

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +90 212 240 33 61

You can access the registration form in the announcement link I have placed below.

https://hrantdink.org/en/bolis/activities/projects/western-armenian-program/3734-2022-summer-term-western-armenian-workshops-are-starting-on-july-25

form link:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFKxhjxkpbiwjO9NnThFDcIMvX7a8JZZ6vHuuo5uaLAlg8NQ/viewform?usp=sf_link