101-year-old resident of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home recovers from coronavirus

ARMENPRESS. 101-year-old Nazani Simonyan, a resident of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home, has been discharged from hospital after being recovered from the novel coronavirus, PR Manager at the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital Tsovinar Khachatryan said on Facebook.

“Nazani Simonyan was transported to hospital on May 16 with a preliminary diagnosis of having been infected with the novel coronavirus. After examination she was diagnosed with the coronavirus, with the double pneumonia. She was in serious condition. The patient remained in intensive care unit for a week, but then the situation stabilized”, Khachatryan said, adding that she passed a double testing and the result was negative.

517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today. 25 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,427. 19 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 158. The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 56. The number of active cases stands at 6,368.