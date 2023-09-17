Yerevan: The polling stations are now closing and the counting of votes begins. only 21.36% of voters had voted

At 20:00 local time, voting in the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan (the capital’s representative body) ended.

The polling stations are now closing and the counting of votes begins. In an hour, the Central Electoral Commission will report final data on voter turnout, which was at a record low throughout the day. As of 17:00, only 21.36% of voters had voted in the capital. Low voter turnout will speed up the counting process, with the first preliminary election results likely to be released around 23:00.

13 political parties and 1 alliance are fighting for 65 seats in the capital’s representative body.

