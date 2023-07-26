Yerevan: The families of missing soldiers block Baghramyan Avenue, demanding a meeting with PM Pashinyan

The parents and relatives of a group of soldiers who went missing during a military operation in Nagorno Karabakh in 2021 held a protest in front of the presidential residence in Yerevan, demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who has temporarily moved and works at this building.

The protesters, who complain that nothing has been done so far to find out what happed to their sons, blocked Baghramyan Avenue.



“They have been deceiving us for three years, we have no choice but to take this step,” said one of the parents.

It comes after they protested in front of the government building a week ago. Then the parents were promised that a date would be set for a meeting with the prime minister. However, until now, the meeting has not been organized, which has prompted today’s protest.

“They asked us to give them some time, now a week has passed already, and there is no answer. We will not leave until Nikol Pashinyan accepts us. If necessary we will wait for another 10 days,” said another parent.

