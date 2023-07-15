Rally in Cascade for Artsakh, May 12, 1988:

On May 12, 1988, the Armenian people united in the Cascade to express their solidarity and advocate for the rightful demand of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population. Their aim was to urge the transfer of Nagorno-Karabakh from the Azerbaijani SSR to the Armenian SSR.

Comparison to the Present Pashinyan’s Impact:

Today, the situation in Armenia has evolved significantly. under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, there have a shift toward pro-Turk which has been an impact on the Armenian people. Pashinyan’s policies have resulted in division and demoralization within the Armenian population.

