Vardan Voskanyan: Even Absheron can not be considered ‘a historical territory’ of Azerbaijan

Expert in Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan reacted to recent statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham ALiyev, who had put forward territorial claims to Armenia.

“The dictator of the artificial formation named Azerbaijan is now talking about ‘a historical Azerbaijani territory of Zangezur,’ meaning Syunik province of Armenia. The real thing is that even Absheron is not a historical territory belonging to Azerbaijan. When the Russian Empire was conquering it from Iran, there was only one Turkish-speaking settlement in the peninsula named Tyurkan. Even Baku was a small Persian township where Armenians already lived,” Voskanyan wrote.