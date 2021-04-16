Vardan Gregoryan, one of the legends of the Armenian Diaspora, has died

Prominent public figure, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, co-founder of the Aurora Prize and Initiative Vardan Gregoryan has passed away.
Vardan Gregoryan was born in 1934 in Tabriz and emigrated to the USA at a young age, overcoming many difficulties and building a brilliant career. 1981-1989 ․ He was president of the New York Public Library and in 1997 headed Brown University.
In 2015, Vardan Gregorian, together with Ruben Vardanyan and Nubar Afeyan, founded the “Aurora” humanitarian initiative.
