Turkish officials and ultra-nationalist groups have become furious over the cancellation of the “Ataturk” series on Disney+. The six-part series was set to be released on the streaming service on Oct. 29 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Omer Celik, the spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP Party, along with other figures in Turkey, condemned the decision, labeling it “shameful” and “disrespectful.” Meanwhile, Ebubekir Sahin, the head of Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, announced an investigation into reports suggesting that the decision resulted from lobbying efforts by various Armenian groups, including the ANCA and 301. As a response, a group of ultra-nationalist Turks went to the extent of hacking our http://301.am website and Twitter account shortly after our coverage of the cancellation. This hack led to our website displaying a landing page with a photo of Ataturk and details of the hacking group. Additionally, thousands of racist comments and tweets from Turks have been incessant for the past 48 hours under posts concerning the cancellation of the “Ataturk” series. Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, was a genocidal dictator who continued the same anti-Armenian policies of his predecessors, who orchestrated the Armenian Genocide.

During WWI, he served as a commander in the Ottoman military and closely collaborated with Talaat and Enver Pasha, two of the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide. Subsequently, Ataturk founded the Turkish Nationalist Movement with the aim of creating a Turkey exclusively for Turks. In pursuit of this vision, Ataturk orchestrated the killing of up to 250,000 Armenians in Turkey in less than three months. His anti-Armenian policies persisted, evident in his writings as he tried to justify the mass killings of Armenians during WWI. Ataturk’s vision for Turkey not only excluded Armenians but also demanded the murder and systematic erasure from the memory of every other ethnic minority that stood in his way.

