Turkish deputy calls YouTuber “son of Pashinyan” to insult,

The traitor’s sleazy boot-licking has become so grotesque Turks actually replaced “son of a b*tch” with “son of Pashinyan”.

Deputy Enginyurt, recently elected deputy under the main opposition CHP, has used the expression “Son of Pashinyan” to insult a pro-government social media figure.

A Turkish opposition deputy called a pro-government YouTuber, who earlier in a video praised the government for its natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, “son of Pashinyan” to insult him.

Cemal Enginyurt, the deputy chairman of the center right Democrat Party, ran under the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and was elected deputy on 14 May. He was formerly a member of the far right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Asked to comment on the recent consumer tax hikes in gasoline and natural gas, Enginyurt said on Monday during a broadcast of Sozcu TV:

“There is that clown who was telling that natural gas is free now. He was making such a fuss, telling people to leave their windows open. What a clown! He had made a fuss over a 25% reduction in natural gas bills, and he gloated, ‘Hey Pashinyan, you saw what happened?’ He was so sardonic.”

Enginyurt went on to call the YouTuber, “son of Pashinyan,” connoting “son of a bitch.” With an apparent intention to insult the YouTuber, he said:

“Now it’s my turn to ask, what happened, son of Pashinyan? Clown! Now the consumer tax on natural gas has been raised by 300%.”

Neither the show’s host Ebru Baki, neither the other guest Ali Haydar Firat reacted to Enginyurt’s remarks, or even showed a change of expression on their faces, as the three went on with their chat on the government’s tax hikes.

