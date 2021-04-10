Turkey: Take action for Selahattin Demirtaş on his birthday

Writer and opposition politician Selahattin Demirtaş turns 48 on Saturday 10 April. This will be the fifth birthday he spends behind bars, away from his loved ones.

Demirtaş has been held in pre-trial detention for over four years, on dubious terrorism charges. The European Court of Human Rights twice ruled for his release, to no avail.

It is time that Turkey abides by its obligations under international law and release Demirtaş once and for all.

TWITTER DAY OF ACTION – 10 APRIL

Join the call to free Selahattin Demirtaş on social media #FreeDemirtaş

For more information about Selahattin Demirtaş and PEN’s campaign please click here.

For further details contact Aurélia Dondo at PEN International, Koops Mill, 162-164 Abbey Street, London, SE1 2AN, UK Tel: +44 (0) 20 7405 0338 Fax +44 (0) 20 7405 0339 e-mail: [email protected]

[email protected], Selahattin Demirtaş should spend his birthday with his family, not behind bars. Release him immediately and unconditionally #FreeDemirtaş

Selahattin Demirtaş turns 48 today. This is the fifth birthday he spends behind bars. [email protected] abide by @ECHR_CEDH rulings and release him now #FreeDemirtaş

[email protected], the PEN Community stands with Selahattin Demirtaş. Today is his birthday. He must be freed. #FreeDemirtaş