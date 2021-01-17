fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct military exercises in Kars

by 1 Comment

On February 1 and 2, Turkey will hold military exercises in Kars, in which Azerbaijani troops will also take part, Interfax Azerbaijan reported, citing Haberturk.

According to Haberturk, Azerbaijani troops will take part in the special shooting training of these military exercises.

“The objective of the military exercises is to ensure cooperation and coordination when conducting joint operations, to test the efficiency of armaments and vehicles,” the respective statement reads in particular.

0

Comments

  1. Kevo says

    This is yet another indication that Putin has no idea what he’s doing and that he has let pan-Turkism directly into the region to the detriment of Russia and Armenia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.