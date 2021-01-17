Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct military exercises in Kars

On February 1 and 2, Turkey will hold military exercises in Kars, in which Azerbaijani troops will also take part, Interfax Azerbaijan reported, citing Haberturk.
According to Haberturk, Azerbaijani troops will take part in the special shooting training of these military exercises.
“The objective of the military exercises is to ensure cooperation and coordination when conducting joint operations, to test the efficiency of armaments and vehicles,” the respective statement reads in particular.
Comments
Kevo says
This is yet another indication that Putin has no idea what he’s doing and that he has let pan-Turkism directly into the region to the detriment of Russia and Armenia.