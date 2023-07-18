Today, the protest actions, which started yesterday in Yerevan demanding the immediate unblocking of Artsakh continued.

Protesters participating in the informative demonstration assembled in front of the Embassy of France and remained engaged in their cause. Subsequently, they proceeded to march from the Embassy of France to the US Embassy in Yerevan. Notably, the protest also included Artsakh children who had been displaced from their homes in Hadrut due to Azerbaijani aggression. The protests are being coordinated by the Operational Headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

