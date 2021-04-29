‘There is no talk on “Meghri corridor” and can’t be’, Armenia NSS deputy director says

Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Stepan Melkonyan assures that there is no talk about the “Meghri corridor” and cannot be.

“They can say a lot, but there is no talk about corridor and cannot be”, the NSS deputy director told reporters in the Parliament, commenting on the view that Azerbaijan is talking about the “Meghri corridor”.

He said the working group led by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is observing the possible options of logistics and roads. “There cannot be a talk on any corridor. There can be railway roads for transit cargo, but no talk connected with corridors”, the NSS deputy chief said.

Armenia has repeatedly announced that there is no term “corridor” in the November 9, 2020, statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at stopping the war in Artsakh. Point 9 of that statement relates to the unblocking of all economic and transportation communications in the region.