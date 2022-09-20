There is a village in Kapan, the villagers want to name it Nikolava. Kocharian

“I have had meetings with many people, I have talked with people around me, with other people, they told me that yes, the situation has changed and now there is a real need for a leader like me,” he told the citizens at the “Moscow” cinema.

said the second RA President Robert Kocharyan during the meeting. Let’s remind that “Hraparak” today, presenting details from the closed meeting, reported that Kocharyan informed the citizens that he is ready to lead the people, if he receives real assessments that he has the support of the majority of the people.

“However, at this moment I have a certain disappointment and I am sure that many of you have that disappointment. You all remember the events of Sisyan in May of last year, when the Azerbaijanis attacked and established control over vast territories by simply driving people away. They were very close to some villages of Sisian sub-region. Now, first of all, I am interested in whether the attitude of people in those villages of Sisian has changed or not. Surprisingly, nothing has changed. They are more afraid, the “peace at any cost” thesis began to work more deeply in those villages. It seemed that they would say: let’s stand up, defend our land, our land, but in fact it was the exact opposite. I also want to give you the second example, talking about the mood of the Aghavno population. A group of young people, before the surrender of the village, they went and visited all the houses. It was a shocking phenomenon, they called me and said, Mr. President, 80 percent said that Nikol would be alive. Do you understand what is happening? There is a village in Kapan, I don’t want to name it, it was deprived of almost everything, do you know what they say in that village, they say: let’s change the name of the village to Nikolavan,” he added.