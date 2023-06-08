The two Genocide denier Nicholas’s “principality”

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

I suppose that after the leaders of Western countries, the leadership of Turkey is also an authority for Nikol Pashinyan. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have run to Erdogan’s inauguration.

And once again, he would not appear in a humiliated state, witness the photos circulating on the Internet. And if I was guided by the principle of insanity, I would assume that he is doing this to show what it will look like to definitely get along with the Turks. Liparityan’s vision. Anyway, I can’t consider Pashinyan Nikol, who clings to the post of Prime Minister, to be insane. Unprincipled yes, but not insanity? However, observing his behavior shows that he has taken a line and will follow it to the end. It’s just principle that there is. It’s just that people are used to perceiving a positive meaning under that term.

But Nicolaitan “fundamentalism” is not without deviations. It is mainly manifested by the need of Artsakh residents to live in the territories inherited from their ancestors. Because they don’t want to migrate to Armenia and then to Russia or other countries. And Nikol has to turn to the international community. It is forced to look for some international mechanism in terms of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh. And this is where the first serious deviation of the Nicolaitan “principality” is manifested. Because if the latter agreed to leave Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, then it must admit that the search for an international mechanism is already an intervention in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. I think he is clearly aware of that. Even if he did not realize it, both Azerbaijani and Turkish figures constantly remind him of it. For example, this last one (Turkish). “Armenia is still trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan through international organizations. That is not true” (President of the 75th (2020-2021) UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir). Moreover, the Turkish diplomat said it was “sad and unfortunate” in Shushi.

And now, if it’s not difficult, read the first sentence of the article again. I think that I can consider the Turkish diplomat Bozkir as part of the leadership of Turkey. And, according to that, if “honorable Prime Minister, Mr. Pashinyan” wants to take a place among Turkey’s partners, even the tenth, he should listen to the words of the Turkish politician. And, it implies, for example, that Armenia should not “impede the establishment of the connection with Nakhichevan, in particular, the opening of the Zangezur corridor”. And Nikol Pashinyan, as is known, is constantly trying to delay the implementation of this Azerbaijani-Turkish demand. Which means that in that sense, the Nicolaitan “principality” allows a deviation from the main line, the principle of steady implementation of the peace agenda. Of course, from the point of view of the interests of the Republic of Armenia, it would be much more useful if, instead of it being a diversion, rather, “our” approach to the Turkish-Azerbaijani couple would not be an enemy of Armenia at all. At least from a position of defeatism. But that’s a topic for another conversation, and I hope we’ll see that process soon as well.

