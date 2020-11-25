The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the resolution adopted by the Senate of France

The resolution adopted by the French Senate is a crucial step towards the recognition of the right to self-determination exercised by the people of Artsakh and the fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. With this decision the French people and the Senate representing them once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the universal civilizational values of human rights.

While reaffirming the need of resuming the negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, this decision outlines ways to eliminate the grave consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression against the people of Artsakh with the support of Turkey and foreign mercenaries. We consider specifically important that the violations of international law and the norms of human rights as well as Turkey’s expansionist policy have been clearly acknowledged in the decision.

The French legislators’ impartial assessment and condemnation of the criminal aggression against the people of Artsakh and the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process contributes to the establishment of a durable peace in the region.