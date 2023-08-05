The “Security Front of Artsakh” and 3 political forces of the Republic of Armenia signed a memorandum of cooperation

The Council of the “Front of Security and Development of Artsakh” public movement convened a meeting today, the agenda of which is 2023. In July, there was a summary of the Movement’s work, the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the three parliamentary forces of the Armenian Democratic Party (AP, Justice, ARF), and a discussion of the crisis situation in the country, we learn from the movement’s press service.

For the first time, the managers of the territorial divisions of the Front and the head of the recently formed platform in RA also joined the monthly session remotely.

During the last month, the number of participants of the public movement “Front of Security and Development of Artsakh” has doubled, regional units of Martakert, Martun, and Askeran have been formed, and the creation of a platform in the Republic of Armenia has been initiated. Urgent short-term and strategic plans were discussed in the 8 pillar working groups of the movement, with the participation of experts from Armenia and abroad. A number of projects approved by the Movement Committee were implemented through the regional development agency “We Are Our Mountains”.

At the core of the topics discussed were the determination of the necessary steps in this context, the determination of the movement’s goal and declared principles in the tightening conditions of the blockade.

In the context of the established strategy, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Movement and the three political forces of Artsakh, the Democratic Party of Artsakh, the Justice Party and the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, with a principled agreement to fix the steadfastness of the path taken, as well as to face challenges with a united front.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

