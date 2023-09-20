The Republic of Artsakh authorities have agreed to a Russian peacekeeper proposal for a ceasefire starting today at 1 pm. The Artsakh President’s office stated that Azerbaijani forces have been trying to divide Artsakh and cause significant harm.

Despite facing a stronger enemy, Artsakh’s Armed Forces bravely defended themselves during two days of intense battles, resulting in significant losses on both sides. Some Armenian casualties occurred, and the enemy gained control of certain strategic positions.

Given the inadequate international response, Artsakh authorities have accepted the Russian peacekeeping mission’s ceasefire proposal.

The Russian peacekeepers have confirmed a complete cessation of hostilities starting at 13:00 on September 20, 2023. This agreement includes the withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the Russian peacekeeping zone, disbandment, and disarmament of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army units, and the removal of heavy equipment and weapons from Nagorno-Karabakh for disposal.

Discussions regarding the rights and security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will take place at a meeting between local Armenian representatives and Azerbaijani authorities in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, and in subsequent meetings.

