The Pentagon spokesman confirmed the transfer of Turkish mercenaries to Azerbaijan

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense confirmed that the information that 100 Syrian mercenaries had been transferred to Azerbaijan by Turkey was true. As reports “Armenpress”, the Pentagon representative told Sky News Arabia about this.

“The information that hundreds of Syrian mercenaries were transported by dozens of flights between Turkey and Azerbaijan is confirmed to be true,” he said.

According to international media reports, Turkey has transferred military mercenaries from northern Syria to Azerbaijan to be used against Artsakh and Armenia. It is about 3,000-4,000 mercenaries, who according to the same sources were paid 1500-2000 US dollars to take part in the ongoing war against Artsakh and Armenia.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, were also shelled. A total of 7 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Evidence of Turkish involvement has been found. In September, a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Su-25 attacker of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot.

The Armenian Armed Forces has 103 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 1280 casualties and 2700 wounded.

The enemy lost 90 ATS, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 planes, 2 “Smerch”, 3 TOS-1A heavy artillery system.