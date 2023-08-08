The judge who considered Pashinyan a criminal now serves this government. how much property has she accumulated? “People”

Under Pashinyan corruption the sky is the limit

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “Chairman of the Court of Cassation, Lilit Tadevosyan, in the declaration year of 2022, declared an apartment with her husband as joint ownership in the Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan.

In 2022, he received a plot of land in the Arabkir administrative district as a donation. The judge did not say from whom he received the gift. It should be noted that Tadevosyan’s bank deposits amounted to 12 million at the beginning of the year, which were reduced to zero at the end of the year. Bank account balances amounted to 7 million 742 thousand AMD, 1 thousand 337 dollars, and 411 euros. His cash funds amounted to 44 million 360 thousand drams. Revenues of the reporting year are 54 million 036 thousand drams, of which 18 million 085 thousand drams are wages from the judicial department of the staff of the Republic of Armenia.

He lectures at the Slavonic and Yerevan State Universities, receiving 704 thousand drams. Together with such sums, Tadevosyan declared an apartment and a garage with a mortgage, with a total value of 34 million 891 thousand drams. He spent 23 million 500 drams at once, exceeding 2 million drams or the equivalent foreign currency.

Tadevosyan’s husband, Vahagn Grigoryan, according to his wife’s statement, is the head of the Department of Development and investment programs of Yerevan Municipality. The balances of his bank accounts amounted to 1 million 200 thousand drams, cash funds – 28 million, and the income of the reporting year amounted to 2 million 283 thousand drams. We should also remind that Lilit Tadevosyan is one of the judges examining the “March 1″ case. In 2008, he considered Nikol Pashinyan and others criminals, not political prisoners, but now he serves Nikol Pashinyan’s government.” More details in today’s issue of the newspaper

Source: https://antifake.am/am/news/43321

