The Armenian people could not elect a state-political elite defending their interests, we are threatened with the loss of Syunik

Some foreign experts say that the Armenian people are incapable of struggle, Armenia as a state has no future, but they forget the geopolitical realities and the balance of power. The results of this vote are not reliable, but the question is why the followers of the opposition did not form a critical mass. Such an opinion was expressed by Doctor of Political Sciences Armen Ayvazyan during “ArmNews” TV program “#Orakhndir”.

“No foreigner has the right to slander the Armenian people. It is necessary to analyze why people voted for Pashinyan, many of them are lost. The state և political structures should have resisted, everything cannot be attributed to the people. The people cannot organize reservists or buy weapons. “Our problem is not the Armenian people, but the state elite, it does not protect the interests of the Armenian people,” said the political scientist.

According to Ayvazyan, the Armenian people could not elect a state-political elite representing their interests. “The state, through Pashinyan, made our rise to dust during the war, instead of sending an organized reserve, they sent fighters without weapons and commanders. The problem of our intelligentsia comes from ancient times. “This government is very excited about its victory. They think our political history is over.”

According to the Doctor of Science, the Armenian government does not know the world historical processes well. “If they look more broadly, they will see that their time is very short. The level of security in Armenia և Artsakh has dropped sharply, a significant layer of territories has disappeared, Syunik and the east coast of Xi’an have been targeted. “There is an Armenian army, the army, the equipment, the problem is the leadership of the army, which has not shown itself in such a way that people can see capable combat figures.”

According to Armen Ayvazyan, patriotic, hard-working people with military talent should be appointed in the army command staff. “The government may resort to new treacherous steps, as in November. It is necessary to understand, can we fight against it in any way, what is the international situation around Armenia? We need to understand what the major international actors have planned for us. In case of surrender of the enclaves, Armenia is deprived of the opportunity to have a secure connection with Iran and Georgia. Syunik դեպքում In case the roads leading to Artsakh are endangered, there may be a loss of Syunik անում destruction of Armenia, we cannot live without Syunik. This is a three-step chess combination – Artsakh-Syunik-the rest of Armenia, “Armen Ayvazyan concluded.

Source: tert.com