“Take my medals. I don’t want to live in #Azerbaijan ”: disappointed veterans complain of poverty VIDEO

In Azerbaijan, participants in the 44-day war against Artsakh complain of poverty and lack of assistance from the authorities.

One of the veterans, Naid Mammedov, says: “What I have are these medals, these diplomas, you didn’t give anything else, can I eat them?”

“You announced mobilization, I participated voluntarily, I did it for the country, what did you do for me, you didn’t give a dime after your return? How to pay for electricity and gas? ”- said the war veteran.

“Every day one veteran hangs himself, commits suicide, throws himself off a bridge,” he notes.

“These are my medals, I don’t want to, I give them to you, give me money for the trip, let me leave this country, I don’t want to live in Azerbaijan,” the veteran says.

“Why do I need all this, how do I pay for electricity and gas? In the land of oil and gas, I shouldn’t have any problems. We can’t swallow everything, ”the war veteran complained.