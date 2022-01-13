Six Officials who suspiciously died during Pashinyan reign

Grigory Hayrapetov: Died on Jan 1, 2022, was the former head of the NSS. He was the only witness to Nikol Pashinyan’s famous “elevator diplomacy”, which took place in 2018 in Dushanbe.

2- Hrachya Harutyunyan: Died on April 15, 2021. He was the head of the State Security Service, he resigned two months after the 2018 revolution. The official cause of his death was sudden death, a heart attack.

3- Georgi Kutoyan: Died on January 17, 2020, he was the former head of the NSS at the time when the so-called velvet revolution took place. His body was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment in #Yerevan. The alleged official version is suicide.

4- Ashot Karapetyan: Died in November 2019, He was the former police chief. The official cause of death was an explosion at a private brewery.

5- Hayk Harutyunyan: Died on September 24, 2019, he was the former Police. his body was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The alleged cause was suicide.

6- Gurgen Yeghiazaryan: Died on October 28, 2020, he was the former deputy director of the NSS. When he had #COVID19, he refused hospital treatment for fear of being killed.

7- Manvel Grigoryan: Died on November 19, 2020, he was the former Deputy Minister of Defense, He was the hero of the first #Artsakh war, he was humiliated imprisoned.

