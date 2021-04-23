Seyran Ohanyan: Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem aims to finally destroy Armenia and Armenian authorities ‘play a certain role’ in it

The current Armenian authorities do not seem to realize that it is necessary to fight for each point in negotiations on issues related to geography, security and politics, former Defense Minister, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan told 168.am in an interview on Thursday, attributing it to their “poor knowledge”.

He denounced Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for being engaged in a pre-election campaign instead of dealing with important issues.

“The current authorities of Armenia, led by the prime minister, have no insights into their main responsibilities and have started their pre-election activities,” Ohanyan said, calling them “manipulators and schemers of all times” and accusing them of inaction.

Speaking about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement on the implementation of a program on creating the “Zangezur corridor”, the ex-defense minister said: “Aliyev’s statements are nothing new to us. But Aliyev is acting in line with the geopolitical developments, as well as the will of the Turkish leadership, which is gaining further influence in the region. The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem aims to finally destroy Armenia and the Armenian people, and the current Armenian authorities play a certain role in it by trying to break the resistance in Syunik.

“I believe one of the purposes of Pashinyan’s visit to Syunik was to break the resistance of the people there and finally force them to obey him. He is trying to break the spirit of the people and the community heads, paving the way for signing various documents in the future.”

In Ohanyan’s words, all three former presidents of Armenia have made every effort to be able to push ahead with Artsakh’s self-determination by ensuring a deep integration of Artsakh and Armenia.

“But the recent war revealed who actually surrenders territories, who have brought Artsakh to such a difficult situation and who are conspiring against Syunik.

“The incumbent authorities have destroyed the whole potential of political and international negotiations gained during 30 years,” Ohanyan said.