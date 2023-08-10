Serzh Sargsyan will play a major role in realizing the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh. Danielyan

RPA EC Chairman Henrikh Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Regarding the disinformation of one of the media outlets serving the government’s propaganda machine and the circus organized by the government, which allegedly had the character of supporting Artsakh, it should be noted that the name of the Republican Party of Armenia is being used unnecessarily in order to divert the public’s attention, claiming that these actions are in any way related to having with Republican.

I want to clearly state that the news media serving the government will not be able to connect any event of an unsuccessful and dubious nature organized by their owners, be it an action, a picket or any other kind of gathering.

Those people don’t even have any grudges with our party members or the party. Your cheap manipulations are completely exposed and exposed by society and you will no longer be able to attribute your weaknesses or conspiracies to other centers. The Republican Party of Armenia, under the leadership of its chairman Serzh Sargsyan, stands at the roots of the restoration of Armenia’s independence, played a major role in the liberation of Artsakh, and will play a major role in realizing the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.”

