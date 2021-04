Results of the PACE votes: 93 for, 21 against, 18 abstentions. From 21 deputies who voted against: 5 are Russian, 8 are Turks, 6 are from Azerbaijan, 1 is Serbian and 1 is Hungarian Of the abstentions, 7 were Russian.

At first glance it might seem that the Russian MPs at PACE voted against a resolution concerning the Armenian captives, however the voting was for a complete package, not separate points. Some of the points like 1.5.1. and 1.5.6. were anti-Russian, thus the voting.