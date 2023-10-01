Qaraqosh wedding fire caused by ‘gross negligence’ Government investigation says, Video

BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (Reuters) – A fire that swept through a crowded wedding hall in a northern Iraqi town killing more than 100 people was blamed on “gross negligence” and lack of safety measures, the results of a government investigation into the disaster said.

The investigation results, announced at a news conference on Sunday by Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, said the owner of the hall and three other staff members had allowed 900 people into the venue when it was designed for a maximum of 400.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/wally.sarkeesian/videos/275480548697311

