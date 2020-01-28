Participants of the project “Towards Eurovision 2020” are known

The jury for the Eurovision 2020 project has selected the 12 participants who will have the opportunity to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 to represent Armenia. This was reported to Armenpress by the Public Television of Armenia.

As a full member of the European Broadcasting Union (EAF), the Public Television of Armenia has decided to hold a national selection of the Armenian delegate to the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 and to give all interested artists the opportunity to present their songs.

During the months-long bidding process, the Public Television of Armenia received 53 valid bids (bids received after the announced deadline were not considered). The jury, in consideration of all applications, identified the 12 best participants. When considering applications, the criteria set out in the Rules of Tender were taken into account: Compliance with the rules and terms of the competition, compliance with the format of the song, genre and visual variety. The jury was composed of Naira Gurujinyan, Anita Hakhverdyan, Lilia Nikoyan, Ruben Babayan, Vardan Hakobyan, Tigran Danielyan, David Tserunyan, Karen Tataryan and Anush Ter-Ghukasyan.

As a result of voting, the following participants will participate in the Eurovision project: Athena Manukyan, TOKIONINE, ERNA, Miriam Baghdasaryan, Agop, Karina EVN, Vladimir Arzumanyan, Hayk Music, Arthur Alex, Gabriel Fig, EVA Rida, Sergey Harutyunov.

The contest songs will be published next week on the Eurovision project’s YouTube page. The final stage of the Eurovision project will take place on February 15 at 22:00 live on the First Channel.