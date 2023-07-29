Opinion: “Concerning Pashinyan’s collaboration with Azerbaijan Aliyev, my earlier warnings

“Concerning Pashinyan’s collaboration with Azerbaijan, my earlier warnings about the installation of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor have unfortunately come to fruition. The presence of Azerbaijani forces in the Lachin Corridor poses a significant problem for the free movement of Armenians through this route, as it exposes them to the risk of arbitrary kidnappings by the Azerbaijani side.

At the same time, there are disturbing reports of Pashinyan’s actions in Armenia, where he appears to be rounding up Armenian heroes under questionable allegations. This has raised serious concerns, as it could lead to the capture of a considerable number of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population on trumped-up charges.”

