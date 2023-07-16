Open Letter to the President of the European Council Charles Michel from Armenian of EU

Dear President Michel,

We, the undersigned citizens and residents of the EU with Armenian ethnic backgrounds, want to express our grave concern regarding the so-called “peace deal” you are mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

European values of democracy, equality, and human rights are of immense importance to every EU citizen and resident, ourselves included, and we think it is our duty to inform you what your actions as a peace mediator will inevitably result in.

By mediating this “peace deal” — which in fact is a “deal at the expense of Armenians” — you are putting the lives of 120 000 people under direct threat of extermination, triggering death, forced displacement, and refugee crisis which will most probably affect the EU directly. Is the EU ready to face a new wave of refugees this time from the Republic of Artsakh and, most probably, Armenia itself?

The Republic of Artsakh has been under a blockade since December 12, 2022. The blockade has deprived the citizens of Artsakh of basic human rights and security. According to a recent report by the human rights defender of the Republic of Artsakh, the citizens of Artsakh were deprived of healthcare, gas and electricity, to name a few of the human rights violations [1]. Any format of negotiations not recognising this difference between the perpetrator and the victim is going to only be satisfying the maximalist demands of the perpetrator.

This inhumane blockade combined with Azerbaijan’s long standing record of unprovoked aggression and hate crimes against Armenians, namely war crimes against Armenian civilians — be that in the course of the war, or against Armenian captives before 2020, clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s genocidal intentions and therefore there is no guarantee for the safety of the Armenians in Artsakh under the dictatorial rule of Ilham Aliyev and a peace deal would most likely result in ethnic cleansing. Disregard of the ICJ provisional judgment on Lachin Corridor, delivered in February 2022 [2], is blatantly being violated by Azerbaijan, and that already is proof that any deal not in favor of Azerbaijani demands will have no life. The Lemkin Institute of Genocide Prevention has issued numerous red flag alerts for genocide on Azerbaijan’s actions against Armenia and Artsakh [3]. Additionally, Ilham Aliyev’s recent statements, such as the “border will pass where we say” are not the rhetoric of a leader genuinely preparing for peace [4, 5]. Moreover, according to the ceasefire agreement from November 9, 2020 [6] Azerbaijan was obliged to release the Armenian POWs, which so far has not happened.

We would like to bring to your attention that the Basic Principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which were proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group included the principles of Non-Use of Force, Territorial Integrity, and the Equal Rights and Self-Determination of Peoples [7]. These principles on numerous occasions, including by the Heads of States of France, U.S. and Russia, were recognised as an integrated whole. Azerbaijan is responsible for breaking the principle of Non-Use of Force twice in 2016 and 2020, occupation of the most part of the Republic of Artsakh, ethnic cleansing, and the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in the occupied territories. Even after the ceasefire agreement on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan forced the residents of Aghavno, Berdzor and Nerkin Sus to leave their homes, thus ethnically cleansing these territories and demolishing all possible traces of Armenian cultural heritage.

Giving in to Azerbaijani demands, supported by its own military power and that of Turkey, to redraw the borders of Armenia proper, you are going to deprive our ethnic homeland of every possibility to defend itself, since Azerbaijan aspires to establish control checkpoints at main highways crisscrossing Armenia. Like the one already installed, by the acquiescence of the Armenian government, in Kapan-Goris highway.

Considering the above-mentioned, the only safety guarantee for Armenians in Artsakh is through self-determination and it can under no circumstances be guaranteed with Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. The incumbent Armenian Prime Minister’s acquiescence to this is most likely acquired by the threat of the use of force, which shall be voided by such reputable institutions like the EU and your leadership. We are sure you know well that any agreement signed under duress or coercion is not valid [8].

The Republic of Artsakh is a thriving democracy, while Azerbaijan is an authoritarian state where the presidential post is passed from father to son. You are forcing a self-determined democracy into an authoritarian state against its will despite all warnings for total elimination of the Armenian presence in these territories.

We thus urge you to take into consideration the human rights violations Azerbaijan is continuously committing against the people of Artsakh and Armenia, the ethnic cleansing that will take place, if any deal in its current form is signed. We call upon you to refrain from imposing any deal which will result in everything but peace for the Armenian people.

The people’s will for a free and independent existence must prevail over undemocratic decisions prompted by aggressions. Democracy should not be a double standard. It should be equally applied to all who fight for it.

P.S. This letter has been written before the complete siege of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijani forces. Starting from 15 June 2023 all transportation of humanitarian cargo by the Russian peacekeepers has been prohibited by Azerbaijani military and evacuation of seriously ill patients by the International Committee of the Red Cross is restricted.

Moreover, on June 28 Azerbaijani forces launched an artillery and drone attack on the line of contact in Artsakh, killing four Armenian defenders.

Yours sincerely,

[Signed by 1264 signatories. See the attached .pdf file for the full list]

References

