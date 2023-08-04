Nikol Pashinyan and Obvious Corruption the crooks and the corrupt fundraising.

Edik Andreasyan

CP gathered for another fundraiser at the Dwin Hotel. Nicole hadn’t arrived yet, but she was the talk of the town, see how much she would give. A perfectly pig-like KP was walking around with a glass of champagne among various groups and reminding the stressed political elite of the last declaration submitted by Nikol to the anti-corruption body, in which the prime minister stated that he barely makes ends meet, he has almost no money, and he is not born with immovable or movable property. had Davoyan raised a glass to Arpi?

I suggest not taking money from the honorable Prime Minister…

He will be upset, angry, – Lulu protested.

Everyone was waiting for what the person closest to Nikol Pashinyan’s family and finances, Araik Harutyunyan, would say.

Nikol Pashinyan, one can say, is the father of Armenian democracy, and this fundraising, if you want to know, Armenian democracy, which is the same, is to expose the father of Armenian democracy. Therefore, the father of Armenian democracy does not even have a reason to grant himself a grant, said Araik Harutyunyan and walked to the exit to meet the arriving Prime Minister.

Hovik Aghazaryan applauded his short speech, and when he saw that no one was applauding, he got a little sad and reprimanded the gathered.

Before reaching the exit, Araik Harutyunyan sped up his steps to meet Nikol outside and solemnly enter the hall with him. A lot of people were crowded near the exit: past and present oligarchs, specially invited paying Diaspora Armenians, authorities of the criminal world, small and medium-sized budtchis, heads of medical centers, rectors of universities, red berets in civilian clothes and another group of hard workers who, having different professions, kept under the auspices of CP. Seeing Araik Harutyunyan, they retreated so that the exit would be opened and unnecessary tension would not arise when the Prime Minister entered…

I said exit, I remembered. This wasn’t Nicole’s first fundraiser. It can be said that fund-raising has been on their agenda since the foundation of CP. They collected money to eat a piece of bread together, they collected money to go on an excursion. What should I hide? They took something from this and that, and allocated it to the prosperity of the CP. The first serious fund-raising took place as part of the “Exit” alliance in 2017. in March, to participate in the parliamentary elections, during which 15 million drams were collected – as they say, money from thin air. The other of “Yelk”, again in 2017. 5 million 127 thousand drams were collected at the fundraising in April. Last: 2019 on November 25, when there was no “Yelk” and the CP was already in power, a record amount of 236 million drams was generated. If there were serious people sitting in the anti-corruption body, this dynamics of money flow to CP would worry them. Who gave that money? State officials – it’s bad, oligarchs – even worse, Nikol’s childhood friends – something like this just couldn’t happen, Diaspora Armenians – when did they become Nikolas worshipers and that’s it. so generous. And the most interesting thing was, of course, the fundraising organized for the ostensibly referendum on constitutional reforms. The referendum did not take place, and the collected 200 million drams were never returned to the donors.

Well, let’s leave this sad arithmetic and move to the hall of the Dwin Hotel, where the elite political elite were waiting for Nicole to do another fundraiser. Bottle Catcher and Brothers LLC was gathered a little further away. They brought with them a white banner with the words “Whatever we do, all for you”. They probably thought that the money bags dependent on the government would be read and the wallets would be opened wider in front of the CP. The KP-dog in the form of a pig continued to walk around the hall, displaying the inscription on his T-shirt. “I will sell my last pants for KP.” Arpi and Lulu smiled, we gave them to CP during the days of the revolution… Alen Simonyan, who arrived with the lady, intended to make the lenders understand that the amount of the previous donation should be at least doubled.

Nicole, – there was a whisper in the hall.

Here he is, with his own persona. Lnglngale reached the center of the hall and greeted everyone together.

Hello, dear people…

At one point, the association took everyone to Syunik. Those who had to give money greeted.

Hello…

CP-dogs are funnier.

Hello, honorable Mr. Prime Minister.

Nikol went, sat down in the place reserved for him, drew the list of guests to his face and started reading.

Araik Harutyunyan, standing next to him, turned pale.

Oh, sorry, Mr. Prime Minister, it’s a menu, here’s the list.

At the top were the names of major donors. He read and immediately became gloomy.

What is this, so Grzo, who has no position, gives 100 thousand dollars, and Arsenyan Gugo 10 thousand?

“But Gurgen Arsenyan doesn’t have a position either, Mr. Prime Minister, he’s a former MP,” Arayik reminded that for some reason he threw a waiter’s towel in his hand.

Go tell him that he will be appointed ambassador to Russia soon. Let it add a zero. Exactly 100 thousand. Was it?

I hear, Mr. Prime Minister.

Having discussed in this way, they reached the business section of “Shishd Vablem” LLC.

It’s not bad, it’s not bad, – Nikol expressed satisfaction under his breath, looking at the white poster, – they are also politically literate.

Another one exploded.

Another one exploded. Edmon Marukyan’s name is missing?

Araik changed.

Araik changed. Mr. Honorable Prime Minister – I have consulted with him on that issue. We decided not to write his name, so that the dust of the opposition does not finally fall from the shoulders. There is also the problem of Mane Tandilyan, people will say that he gives money to the CP to carry Mane.

Listen, Arayik, I decide what the people will say. And as for Mane, Mane is our cousin, right? Oh, by the way, I didn’t even see Samvel Aleksanyan’s name, didn’t you invite him?

We invited him, but he is in Dubai and cannot come.

Will he transfer money?

I cannot say, Mr. Prime Minister. He wrote a letter that if possible, he would participate in this fund-raising with sugar, oil, vodka. At the end, he added: Nikol is my brother.

Okay, start. Announce that the fundraiser has started.

The entire elite lined up in two rows on the road leading to Nicole. The guests had to pass through their line and, dancing with money envelopes, approach Nicole. The name of the donor, the amount of money to be donated were written on the envelopes, and on some of them also the name of the CP-dog whose “cats”, so to speak, gave the money. Past and present oligarchs, specially invited paying Diaspora Armenians, authorities of the criminal world, small and medium-sized budtchis, heads of medical centers, rectors of universities, red berets in civilian clothes and a group of other scumbags, came in a row to the treasure box to leave the money there and the pleasure of receiving Nikol’s gaze. The presenter announced the name of each donor and the amount of money, so-and-so, so-and-so. that’s it… Nicole’s eyes rolled in their sockets at the sight of bills falling on the table. The sour expression on the face did not change: they gave little, compared to what they received from the government, they gave little, very little.

Everyone was hungry. It was an occasion to eat with a full stomach, especially since Nikol had to close the account that day. The tables were creaking from the weight. The toasts began. Elite moneylenders were gradually recovering from the fundraising shock. Nevertheless, everyone was waiting for Araik Harutyunyan to announce the amount of money collected. It was Andranik Kocharyan’s turn to say toast, who was already well drunk.

Honorable Prime Minister, Mr. Pashinyan, I also drink your toast with this glass, and allow me to ask: how much of your modest funds did you allocate for this event…

Mr. Kocharyan, this is not an investigative commission for you that you are asking me questions. I can’t announce live the money I donated, or rather Anna’s donation, which she recently received from outside ringleaders. Was it?

An uncomfortable silence prevailed, which was broken by Araik Harutyunyan.

Dear participants of the fundraiser, the counting committee has just reported that it was collected…

Nicole interrupted him.

Araik, let the head of our headquarters for the Yerevan elections announce, Armen Pambukhchyan.

What, Mr. Prime Minister?

That’s right, boy, this money is for Yerevan elections.

We haven’t given the money for our elevator, building repair… yet.

Sit down, I say, let Armen Pambukhchyan announce.

Armen Pambukhchyan threw a disdainful look at Arayik, took the paper from his hand and read. “As a result of the donations of 987 donors, 506,532,950 AMD were collected.” And then, as if on purpose, he added: Armen Pambukhchyan, head of pre-election headquarters of the “Civil Contract” party.

Applause… $1.3 million! The next day, all the newspapers wrote about this, all the TV and radio channels put this news in their top tens, the diaspora, naturally, learned about it, and so did Artsakh. Artsakh also found out, yes. At the meeting of CP, in fact, about a thousand people were found who gave money to the RA government that destroyed Artsakh. In short, everyone found out about this, except the so-called anti-corruption body. If an opposition party did a fundraiser, they would sit on the tail, be interested in donors, if they were from the diaspora, they would ban their entry into Armenia, they would prevent this “corruption” in every possible way, and when corruption is so obvious in the ruling CP, the eyes and ears of the anti-corruption body are closed. What will the KP do with that money, the origin of which even raises doubts? Nobody cares about that question.

Edik Andreasyan

