Newspaper: It seems ‘situation has changed’ for Armenia’s Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: For days, representatives of the opposition arena, political analysts, and just citizens are discussing and angry over the statement of President Lukashenko of Belarus. He, let us remind, speaking about the inevitability of Armenia becoming a part of the “Union Country” [with Russia and Belarus], had stressed, “Armenia has no place to escape. What? Do you think anyone needs them? [Armenian PM] Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] knows about it well.”

Nikol Vovayevich, however, does not react in any way to his Belarusian counterpart, leaving it to the shoulders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [(MFA)] or the parliamentary [ruling majority] “Civil Contract” [(CC)] Faction.

The CC MPs, who, as soon as they heard Lukashenko’s statement, had hurried to attack the country’s number one political tribune and give him an “adequate answer,” had changed their attitude yesterday, and became friendlier. “Such incidents happen, both we and the MFA have responded. So, let’s consider the topic closed,” said one of the CC MPs in a conversation with us.

It seems that “the situation has changed” for Pashinyan. If he now avoids giving an adequate response to his Belarusian counterpart, in 2018 he was surprised and angry from the fact that after the closed-door meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the President of Belarus had told the Azerbaijani ambassador to Belarus what happened in the closed-door format. About the incident, let us remind, Pashinyan had said that he is surprised that a person who had been in the status of the head of state for 30 years can allow himself such a step.

“Of course, I shall demand clarifications from the President of Belarus—and not only from the President of Belarus,” he had stressed. Later, Pashinyan, referring to his own inquiry, had said that “What I said, I shall do, everything is done”—in fact without specifying what explanation he received from the President of Belarus.

The head of our country, in fact, needs neither to say nor to receive clarifications regarding the recent controversial statement Lukashenko made about Armenia.