Moving Mountains: A Televised Benefit for the Children of Armenia COAF

The 17th Annual Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST. We will be streaming the event online (on this platform) as well as simultaneously live on USArmenia and ARTN television networks (check your local listings).

Children of Armenia Fund invites a global audience to join us in providing critical resources needed to advance rural communities throughout Armenia. Your generosity and support for COAF’s mission will ensure that future generations of Armenians will continue to be empowered and reach their full potential.

COAF is building for the future by raising funds for our expanded emergency response efforts and essential programs in rural Armenia:

Supporting refugees from Artsakh in our rural communities: assisting in finding homes for families, providing comprehensive humanitarian aid packages, and supporting them with our programs.

Continuing to invest in our villages through COAF’s 4 pillars (Education, Health, Child & Family Services, and Economic Development), including providing all of our programs online

Expanding our COVID-19 Relief Fund to strengthen the rural healthcare system in Armenia.

How to make a tax-deductible contribution:

Make an online gift of any amount above by clicking “donate.”

If you wish to pledge and pay by check, donate online above, and select “Mail a Check” as your payment method. Send a check made out to ‘Children of Armenia Fund’ by mail to our office: 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010

To donate and receive special recognition during the broadcast:

Click to see our giving levels from $5,000-$250,000 , which offer generous recognition during the televised event.

To pledge, contact Haig Boyadjian before the event on Dec 5th at [email protected]