Most diaspora Armenian boycotting, fake world Armenian summit to be held in Yerevan by Zareh Sinanyan and Nikol close “Kiplik” circles

On October 28-31, the World Armenian Summit will be held in Yerevan, replacing the Armenia-Diaspora Forum. This time it will be held with the participation of Diaspora Armenians from Zareh Sinanyan and Nikol Pashinyan’s close “Kiplik” circles. And Diaspora Armenians will participate, not Diaspora Armenian structures because Sinanyan decided that individual Diaspora Armenians should be invited. It is already known that the Holy Mother See of Etchmiadzin and the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia refused to participate in this summit, explaining it by the fact that individuals were invited, not structures.

