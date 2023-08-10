LOS ANGELES Armenian Protesters block 134 Freeway in Glendale, creating massive traffic backup

ByABC7.com staff,

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Several hundred protesters blocked one side of the 134 Freeway in Glendale Wednesday night to call attention to the crisis in Artsakh.

Using a big rig, they blocked off the eastbound side of the freeway at Central and Brand avenues. Protesters then gathered on freeway lanes and unfurled signs calling for support from Rep. Adam Schiff.

Protesters have also been showing up at Schiff’s local office in recent days, calling on the Democratic congressman to do more to support their cause.

Artsakh is a landlocked republic with a large Armenian population that has been subject to decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In December, Azerbaijan started blocking a route known as the Lachin corridor which is the only overland connector to Armenia.

Schiff has expressed support for ending the blockade, but some Armenian protesters feel he has not done enough for the cause.

One sign unfurled on lanes read “Adam Schiff don’t ignore us” and another pleaded “Open the road of life.”

In the past, Schiff has issued statements condemning the blockade and calling for the Biden Administration to take action. He also has authored a House resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh’s sovereignty and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression.

On Wednesday, he issued a new statement which read:

“I stand with the people of Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian-American community – not only my constituents but those around the world. I hear and see your pain over the inhumane situation your brothers and sisters are facing.



From condemning ceasefire violations, to advocating for the release of Armenian prisoners of war, to calling for sanctions and accountability for Azerbaijan, I’ve always been, and will continue to be, steadfast in my commitment to ensuring the protection of fundamental rights for the people of Artsakh.”



I am in communication with the Biden Administration, the State Department, and my Congressional colleagues and am advocating for using all tools at our disposal, including pushing for U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh, cutting off military and other assistance to Azerbaijan, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for this crisis.



I will be with you every step of the way and will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh.”

