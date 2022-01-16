Let’s understand Nikolos’s preaching and who is the real Turk and who is the one who fills the water to the Turk’s water …

The village mayor of Taghaser village of Hadrut region Армен Будагян made a post on his Facebook page where it is specifically said: “So listen up then. I am Armen from Taghaser village of Budaghyan, Hadrut district. I am 33 years old. I was born in 1988. I am a man who lost his house, lands, property, my father’s graves.

But now it’s not that I want to talk about. Well, it seems like any Armenian I have heard in my family since the day I was born, “well, the treasure of Armenians is different, eh… “, “the Armenian gene is different”, “we are different” and I have always thought that all Armenians in the world are different, good, very good.Apart from them, our fought compatriots and friends, and my father always said that the Azerbaijani is a coward, that sees blood, runs away from fear, I have never seen an Azerbaijani in my life, I was born in our village and I was not an Azerbaijani.I will walk through the darkness with my eyes closed through the forests of Hadrut because in my Hadrut I know every tree and bush, every stone and ant under the stone.

Since the first day of the war, we have organized our Hadrut self-defense with our fellow villagers, I have been the commander of our village squad. The way we fought, what we have seen, what days we have lived till the last breath of our life I will forget, I will sit about it one day and write long, hand over the paper, and I believe that if I suddenly lose my memory one day, 44 days of war and the secret path of my family will not be out of my memory, NEVER!Our villagers have participated in the self-defense of our village EXCEPT for our villagers, dear reader stay safe, I know that now you will say “well I wouldn’t participate”.13 of my 16-member family (me, my father, my mother, my two brothers’ wives, and our 7 children) moved to Kotayk marz, and 3 of my brothers are in Stepanakert.Did you notice? Read the sentence above once again. Ah, I understood that you didn’t notice. My brother, my homeland, I didn’t say that my family came to Armenia, I said I came to Kotayk region, do you know why? Because I have never separated Artsakh from Armenia.

We were all in the same country and live in mother Armenia, another thing if you think Artsakh is not Armenia, another thing that you think Artsakhis is Turk, in your opinion neither Artsakhis becomes Turk nor Artsakh is not Armenian. If you are happy to yourself ik how you feel me calling me a turk, I will not turn you back, maybe that is your only way of happiness.

By the way, what does Artsakh mean? Let me help you understand Ara’s tribe. During our Ara Beautiful King, the tribe was taken away from us. Well if you know how many forests we have (see, I don’t even speak in the past, yes we do), you know what the storyteller is about Ara Beauty Write Movses Khorenatsin and Khorenatsin In which century did you live, Google should help you. What I said would show, where were the Azerbaijani and Turks when they were taking the army of Ara Beauty from Artsakh.

And then I’ll say one more thing when you say Shushi is not Armenian, do you at least know Shushi on the map? Have you ever been to Shushi once? Have you burned a candle in the Ghazanchetsos monastery? When you say that Artsakh is not Armenian, have you been to Gandzasar? Do you at least know that Hovhannes Mkrtch’s head is buried in Gandzasar, that Gandzasar was there, where were the Azerbaijani and Turks? Do you know that St. Mesrop Mashtots will find Armenian letters Then the first school opened in Amaras, you were in Amaras How can you say that Amaras is not Armenian? When there was our Gir and Amaras and Mesrop Mashtots, where were the Turks and Azeris? Are you now acting like I’m starting to fear that my children might suddenly be hurt in my land? My brother, my sister, my compatriot, we are not Turks, we are Armenians, but fate has been cruel to us. I can insult you today and say that Turk is you or your parent, but I will not allow me such a thing, do you know why, because I am a real Tu I’ve seen a lot of us on the road During Hadrut’s self-defense. It is a curse to have an Azerbaijani neighbor…By the way, I didn’t mention that during the self-defense of our village, some people who seemed to volunteer for Artsakh’s defense, but actually came and robbed my village and several surrounding villages during the hot days of the war, they were not from Artsakh….

Do you know how much the robbers were like, and you say today that Artsakh is weak? Do you know that in 1915 immigrants from Western Armenia were not welcomed well in Eastern Armenia either, they said they were Turks, settlers, and immigrant Armenians for many years, and you, yes, your copy row history repeats itself. What I’ve been saying is that…. Don’t pour water on the enemy’s well-wisher, rest your soul,” Armen Budaghyan wrote