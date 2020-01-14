L.A. Istanbul Armenian welcome Pakrat Estukyan as the Primary Keynote Speaker to Los Angeles and have the honor to present him with the 2020 Hrant Dink Medal .

By Edvin Erdi Minassian, wrote on his Facebook page

We are very excited and proud to welcome Pakrat Estukyan as the Primary Keynote Speaker to Los Angeles and have the honor to present him with the 2020 Hrant Dink Medal .

Don’t miss the 13th Commemoration of Hrant Dink at OIA on Sunday the 19th of January at 6pm .

Pakrat Estukian was born in 1953 in the Rumelihisar district of Istanbul, from Armenian Genocide survivors’ parents, who found refuge in the historic Armenian districts of Constantinople,

Rumelihisar and Samatia.

Estukian’s childhood passed on Feridiyye

Street in Taksim District. He attended first the nearby Esayan and Sakizaghachi Mkhitarian, then the Getronagan Colleges. For many years he was involved in biological astronomy, always keeping the connection with literature alive. His stories, all of which were woven from pan-Armenian materials, were published in the city’s periodicals. A selection of these stories was first translated into Turkish and then translated into Armenian under the names “Armenian Hikayeler” and “Bandukht Song”. He is part of the editorial staff of the Agos newspaper, working as editor-in-chief and columnist for the Armenian pages of the newspaper.

For the Art TV channel, in partnership with the editor of the Greek newspaper “Aboevmatin”, Mikhail Vassiliatis, since November 2017, he has been preparing a weekly newsletter with content on weekly city and town events. He performs weekly for the “Ayp FM” radio station in Paris and Radio Agos with “Aghik Radio” station in Istanbul. He also works as a columnist for the daily “Özgürlükçü Demokrasi”.