While the wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, Anna Hakobyan, was visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to participate in a conference, deliver humanitarian aid, and distribute gadgets to Ukrainian children,

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement in response to the presidential elections held in Artsakh. The statement declared that Ukraine does not recognize the so-called elections and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv condemned the presidential elections in Artsakh, emphasizing that they contravene international principles and render their results meaningless.

Upon considering these developments, it becomes regrettable that 1050 gadgets were sent to Ukraine as humanitarian aid. These gadgets could have been given as gifts to Armenian children, especially if taking them to Artsakh was not an option. Furthermore, it raises questions about what Armenia ultimately gained from this visit. It appears that Armenia failed to establish a strong friendship with Ukraine, which might have at least discouraged hostile actions towards Artsakh. The Western countries did not seem to appreciate Armenia’s humanitarian efforts in the same way they did when providing aid after the earthquake in Turkey. Even Armenia’s strategic partner, Russia, expressed strong disapproval, and Russian official and public circles have been critical of the visit for several days.

