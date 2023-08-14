It Takes a Jewish Blogger to Expose Armenia Road Accident. Instead of Pro-Government Media

Aleksander Lapshin, Blogger writes on His Facebook Page:

Armenia has witnessed the tragic loss of 3,266 of its citizens due to road accidents, with an additional 10,000 individuals sustaining injuries. Furthermore, during the Second Artsakh War, Armenia suffered the loss of 4,000 soldiers and saw 10,000 soldiers injured.

I read in the news that in 10 years, starting from 2012, Armenia has lost 3266 citizens killed on the roads of the country. Another 10 thousand were injured. These are terrible numbers for a small country whose population is a little larger than Novosibirsk and four smaller than Paris or London. Losses are comparable to combat. In the Second Artsakh War, 4000 soldiers were killed. But if the country mourns the heroes who died defending their country, then hardly anyone remembers the victims of idiocy on the roads.

We are not surprised when a kind-hearted taxi driver at the Zvartnots airport recommends not to buckle up. Why? Police do not fine passengers, taxi driver says. He seriously believes that the belt is invented exclusively for the police, not for safety. We are not surprised that a minibus from Yerevan to Vanadzor is overspeeding on a slippery road, coming head-on with a lorry on the oncoming lane, hoping that the lorry will give in. Father trusts his 10-year-old son so much that he gives his “Jiguli” to go to the neighboring village for shopping. Gas cylinders are installed by experts without proper education and certificate, which causes regular car fires. Roads are not lit at night, which is why motorists constantly fall into pits or fly sideways.

This sad list could go on and on. But if in the event of war, not everything is up to you, then it is up to you to repair the roads, fasten the belt and not break the rules.

