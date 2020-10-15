Iran: 10 missiles hit Khodaafarin villages in five hours + pictures

ISNA / East Azerbaijan province, do not confuse with Azerbaijan it is in Iran the governor of Khodaafarin city, reported that 10 missiles hit Khodaafarin villages in five hours.

In an interview with ISNA, Ali Amirirad explained the details of the incident: “Following the continuation of the clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday, October 24, 10 missiles hit the villages of this city.” .

He added: “These missiles hit the villages of Kadkhodalo and Gholibiglou in Khodaafarin city, destroying a residential house in Gholibiglou village and injuring one person as a result of the damage.”

In conclusion, he noted: “Contrary to the news published in cyberspace, the person injured in this accident was injured due to the damage caused, not as a result of a missile strike.”

According to the report, a number of warheads and missiles have hit the border villages of East Azerbaijan since the beginning of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The following pictures have been received from Khodaafarin governorate.