In #Artsakh, the severity of the humanitarian crisis is evident as people are forced to resort to using limited portions of salt.

In #Artsakh/ #NagornoKarabakh, the severity of the humanitarian crisis is evident as people are forced to resort to using limited portions of salt.

To address this situation, several actions should be taken:

1) Establishing an open humanitarian air corridor is of utmost importance, allowing UN or other humanitarian missions to have direct access to Stepanakert.

2) An urgent UN or other fact-finding mission needs to be deployed to the region. Witnessing the situation firsthand on the ground will provide a clearer understanding of the crisis.

3) Mediators from various countries, including Washington and Moscow, must exert pressure on Azerbaijan to bring about change. If they fail to do so, their mediation efforts will be futile.

4) Recognizing that the crisis is not only humanitarian but also rooted in political and historical factors is crucial. The perpetuation of state-sponsored anti-Armenian propaganda by Aliyev’s authoritarian regime cannot be ignored.

5) It is vital for renowned Armenians to speak out and raise awareness about the crisis. By coming together and supporting each other, Artsakh’s position as an integral part of the Armenian world can be reinforced, and together, we can overcome these challenges.

