I oppose the call for exceptional parliamentary elections. Since 1995-96, the ruling authorities have consistently emerged victorious in previous elections. Manukyan

Take a look at Erdogan, Aliyev, and Putin, who have held power for the past two decades without facing electoral defeat.

We inquired with Vazgen Manukyan, a member of the “National Committee,” about the possibility of Prime Minister Pashinyan announcing early elections tomorrow, similar to what occurred in 2021. Back then, during the movement to defend the Motherland, various institutions including the General Staff, alongside the church, called for Pashinyan’s resignation. However, the opposition eventually chose to participate in those elections.

Manukyan maintained his stance, asserting that he was opposed to such a move back then and remains so now. His reasoning lies in the fact that since 1995-96, the ruling authorities have consistently emerged victorious in elections, resulting in no change in government. While Manukyan did not rule out the potential for a change in government through effective organization, he emphasized that the fate of the people should not be staked on such a gamble.

