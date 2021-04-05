How Jordan’s royal drama could threaten Middle East stability, as U.S. offers support

Accusations of a plot against the monarchy could have implications for allies like the U.S. that consider Jordan a reliable partner in the region.

By Yasmine Salam

Jordan’s monarchy is in turmoil after 15 people, including a senior royal, were arrested over the weekend in connection with what the country’s government called a “malicious plot” against the throne.

Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, King Abdullah II’s half-brother, is among the former ministers and tribal leaders who were arrested for allegedly taking part in meetings where the king was criticized.

The palace intrigue has shook the Arab nation of 10 million but also could have far-reaching implications for global allies such as the U.S. that consider Jordan a reliable partner in an often tumultuous region.

Experts say the country’s location, surrounded by Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Syria, has meant Jordan has been seen as a “huge asset” in acting as a “geographical buffer” within conflict zones throughout history.

“Jordan has played a conduit role. It’s this anchor in the middle of arguably the most fragile and unstable part of the Middle East,” Tobias Borck, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank in London, told NBC News.

The quick response from President Joe Biden’s administration underpins the importance of Jordan to U.S. interests.

“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

“There will be a lot of people in Washington and London over the last 48 to 72 hours who have had to do a lot of work, and are deeply concerned about continued Jordanian stability,” Borck added. “That will have been a big driver of such an incredibly quick and fairly high-level response that shows absolutely unequivocal support for King Abdullah.”