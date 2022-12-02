Highly Anticipated Multi-Award-Winning Documentary Feature Film, ‘Motherland,’ By Vic Gerami, Is Released On Vimeo

Vic Gerami, Press Release

The Film, Which HuffPost’s Thom Senzee Declared ‘Most Anticipated Documentary Film of 2022,’ Is An ‘Official Selection’ In Sixty-One Film Festivals, Has Won Thirty-Six Awards, Was Shortlisted By Film Independent For Their’ Spirit Awards,’ And Is In The Academy’s ‘Screening Room’ For The Oscars Race

LOS ANGELES — Produced and directed by Los Angeles-based Armenian American journalist and activist Vic Gerami, ‘Motherland’ is a new feature-length documentary about the genocidal assault and the violent ethnic cleansing unleashed on September 27, 2020, by Azerbaijan and Turkey. The 113-minute documentary film focuses unwavering attention on the coordinated, systematic, and wholly unprovoked genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

‘Motherland’ is a journalistic investigative film analyzing why the international community watched in a deafening silence while Azerbaijan, Turkey, ISIS, Syrian, Libyan, and Pakistani mercenaries massacred 5,000+ Armenians in forty-four days,’ said Gerami. He continued, ‘It further examines the failure of the media to accurately cover the massacre without toxic bothsideism, false-balance, and flat-out bias.’

The Cast of ‘Motherland’ includes seven (7) leading members of Congress, including Congressman Adam Schiff (D–CA), Sen. Bob Mendez (D–NJ), Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA), Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA), Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA), and Baroness Caroline Cox, Life Peer Member of the British House of Lords, among others.

‘Motherland’ can be rented for $9.99 on Vimeo, https://vimeo.com/ondemand/motherland2022 and on the film’s official website, MotherlandDoc.com.

You can watch the film’s trailer, visit the film’s website and IMDB page, and review the press kit.

Vic Gerami is available for interviews. You can contact him at 310.880.8563 or vic@thebluntpost.com. High-resolution photos and headshots can be found here.

# # #



About ‘Motherland’

Produced and directed by Los Angeles-based Armenian American journalist and activist Vic Gerami, ‘Motherland’ is a new feature-length documentary film about the genocidal assault and the violent ethnic cleansing unleashed on September 27, 2020, by Azerbaijan and Turkey. The 90-minute documentary film focuses unwavering attention on the coordinated, systematic, and wholly unprovoked genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Gerami is the founder and editor of The Blunt Post and host of the national radio show that focuses on politics titled THE BLUNT POST with VIC on KPFK 90.7 FM, part of Pacifica Network.

‘We are racing against time to bring much-needed attention to this ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and its imminent threat to millions of innocent people,’ says Gerami.

‘Armenian and Artsakh people have a combined population of about three million, but Azerbaijan and Turkey have ninety million,’ he continues. ‘It’s a genuine David versus Goliath nightmare.’

21st-Century Armenian Genocide in the Making

‘We are trying to prevent another Armenian Genocide,’ Gerami explains.

It took 106 years before the United States formally recognized the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which Ottoman Turks committed.

On April 24, 2021, President Joe Biden became the first US president to recognize the Armenian Genocide officially — and to recommit America to its promise to prevent such an atrocity against humanity from ever occurring again.

Yet tragically, history is repeating itself. Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s ongoing genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against Armenians, as we’ve witnessed recently in Artsakh, is unrelenting.

Motherland tells the story of this ongoing and tragic chapter of human history as it was recently witnessed in Armenia and surrounding areas when Producer-Director Vic Gerami and his film crew capped a yearlong reporting and advocacy project by taking cameras on riveting location shoots near the scenes of what many are calling war crimes.

New Chapter in Regional Warfare

With declared assistance from Turkey, Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh. Employing thousands of Turkish-paid jihadist mercenaries airlifted from terrorist camps in Syria, Libya, and Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s war effort has been empowered by Erdogan to magnify the violence already being perpetrated by the Azerbaijani Army against innocent children, women, and men who, previously, had lived peacefully for generations in Artsakh.

The 2020 invasion opened a new chapter in the history of regional warfare. The travesty has been marked by unmatched suffering anywhere on the planet today, which Artsakh’s civilian population currently endures daily. For 44 days, the world stood by, largely in silence, as more than 5,000 Armenians were massacred.

For more information, please visit the film’s website, MotherlandDoc.com. High-resolution photos and headshots for Judy Saryan and others can be found here.

About Vic Gerami

Vic Gerami is an award-winning journalist, columnist, media commentator, and the host of his prime-time headline news + politics radio program, THE BLUNT POST with VIC (TBPV) on Independent + Progressive Radio KPFK 90.7 FM (Pacifica Network). Vic is also the editor + publisher of The Blunt Post.

Today reaching national and international audiences, Gerami first built a foundation of knowledge and skills by learning the media industry during his years at Frontiers Magazine, followed by positions at LA Weekly and Voice Media Group.

Gerami’s radio program, TBPV, covers national, regional, and local headline news, politics, and current events, and Gerami offers analysis and commentary. He also interviews a high-profile member of Congress or other high-profile public figures on each show. His recent guests include Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Bob Menendez, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Governor Howard Dean, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Congressman Brad Sherman, Congressman Mike Levin, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Congresswoman Judy Chu, LA District Attorney George Gascon, among many others. You can listen to all the interviews here.

Gerami is also a contributor for some of the most prominent publications in the nation, including Windy City Times, Bay Area Reporter, Armenian Mirror-Spectator, The Advocate, The Immigrant Magazine, GoWeHo, Destination Luxury, OUT Traveler, The Fight, and among others.

Gerami founded the Truth And Accountability League (TAAL), a 501©3 non-profit organization that advocates for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. TAAL monitors & addresses Armenophobia, extremism & bigotry around the globe on the level of media, including social media, public policy, academia, and intelligentsia.

The Wall Street Journal featured Gerami as a “leading gay activist” in its landmark 2008 coverage of opposition to Proposition 8, the ballot measure that for years denied same-sex couples in California the freedom to marry. In addition to his years of volunteer work as a leading advocate for marriage equality, Gerami served as a Planning Committee member for the historic Resist March in 2017.

In 2015, Gerami was referenced in the landmark Supreme Court civil rights case, Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the Court held in a 5–4 decision that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by both the Due Process and the Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Please click here for more information about Vic Gerami.

Instagram: @vicgerami

Facebook: facebook.com/vic.gerami

Twitter: @vicgerami