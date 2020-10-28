fbpx

Heavy casualties among Artsakh civilians in latest Azeri bombardment of residential areas

The Azerbaijani armed forces have bombarded Stepanakert City and the town of Shushi in Artsakh on October 28, causing heavy casualties among the civilians, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said. One of the targets of the bombing was the maternity hospital of Stepanakert.

“Azerbaijan struck Stepanakert & Shushi civilian areas, causing heavy casualties & destructions. The central maternity hospital was one of the targets, making serious destructions there. The details are being checked now,” Beglaryan tweeted. 

