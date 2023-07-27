Hayakve appealed to HRD. what is happening in Stepanavan?

Hayk Gevorgyan

The signature collection of the HayaVote civil initiative in Stepanavan city has been suspended without legal grounds. According to the illegal instruction of the mayor of Stepanavan, the representative of the municipality is not present at the place of the signature collection, which is why the signature collection was stopped.

Aram Petrosyan, one of the authors of the initiative, told “Hraparak” that the head of the Stepanavan CP community did not like the call of one of the citizens.

“The citizen who came to sign said that everyone should come and sign. It is inconvenient that some people are not concerned about Artsakh. The mayor heard these words and he did not like them. He told the employee that you should leave my area, I no longer allow him to collect signatures here, our employee said that his presence is legal and he will not go anywhere, and the mayor decided to remove the public servant from the building,” he said.

According to Petrosyan, on this occasion, they appealed to the HRD and are waiting for a response.

