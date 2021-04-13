Hadrut resident’s bright 90th birthday on the roads of migration

mediamax

During the war, the strong back and later the way of migration are mainly the responsibility of the woman – on their shoulders is the fate of children, the elderly and the disabled, and the gaze in the direction of the shots is on the side of the husband, brothers and sons. The daughter of Paytsar Tsaturyan from Hadrut, a 90-year-old mother whose life was endangered in a peaceful settlement and Lira Tsaturyan, who was “between” her three sons on the battlefield, confesses, “I am divided.”

90-year-old Paytsar Tsaturyan was in the village of Mets Tagher with his daughter, from where the journey of the first and not yet finished migration of a century began. The oldest Tumetsi is sure with surprising optimism, “Hadrut must be given, Shushi must be given.” According to him, one should not waste time, and he wants to tell the whole world what happened to him.

Tells the Bright Fate

I open my eyes, I see the torment, I sacrifice. We did not see him, the war started in 1941, they took him away, he remained missing. I am 10 years old, one of my sisters is 4 years old, the other is on the cradle. Grandma and I took care of everything.

We came to Hadrut again, we made all kinds of equipment, my eldest grandson brought everything and filled it, you would come in and say that this is not a house, it is a warehouse. It did not become worthwhile, what should we do? Մի This girl of mine is a refugee from Baku, she is a refugee now հիմա

During the first war, we were sitting on our balcony in Tumi, when I heard a roar, I said, “What is this roar?” It fell to pieces, fell on the garlic clove. We have not seen that one, that time. But this one is in Zulu, they tore us to pieces. They must give the punishment, take it abroad so that they can give the punishment. We say build a house, they continue to tear us apart.

The road to unfinished migration

At the end of that road I died dead, I was very cold. I can’t stand the road, I’m dying.

The first day it exploded, I was scared, my legs were weak. Then it got worse. My grandson called, what? “Mama, the Turks are coming, come here.” Suddenly… My brother-in-law came from Shekher to take us. On the way they knocked (hit) so high in the air… They finally took us to their house.

8 people from Hadrut are crying in that room, they are hungry. You are lying under the window ս My daughter was also making bread for those 8 people. When they hit me, the glass shattered on me, but the curtain made of cloth kept me… Ed saved me. It baked in my head… After the Red Market was hit, the house’s house went up, the windows shattered. If you saw that caregiver’s house, you would have fun, it is a large family with many, well-built (beautiful) rooms. Constantly from top to top ha thump, thump ha thump …

I am dead in the car. We came to that age group. Let’s see, it is a mess, it is a dirty moment, let my caregiver not pass. They say ordering that no one should pass. Vech against, vech lie. The first part of the car is cold, I’m cold, they say no, it ‘s an order. We waited for a long time, my in-law handed over the machine gun, the papers, everything he has to pass us. They left it like that. Finally we went to Goris, people were waiting outside to be accommodated in hotels. My brother-in-law said. “For now, sleep in our house.” We were well received and kept. On the third day they take us to Tatev… I’m not well, my heart is broken… They say, “Grandma, do not be afraid, do not be afraid.” They took us to the end, don’t say home, tell a king’s palace, clean, beautiful եցին They took good care of us. Now this girl is my daughter, she is also a refugee from Baku.

“The New Turks”

I stayed in Aghdam for several years, my man was doing a lot of work, we are very familiar with them (meaning the Azerbaijanis), we are not familiar with these new Turks. There is no humanity, I am a sacrifice. Is Idi Pen ready for the plane to hit the people? You must not sacrifice, you must punish.

Hadrut must be given, Shushi must be given. What am I to do in Aghdam, let them give us a piece of our surroundings, let us stay in the middle of a piece, what should we do, should we sleep fast? Isn’t it forcing? When you come (addresses Aliyev), you have gained power from Turkey, you have a plane with a plane, what can we do with your hand? Do you have no conscience?

Narrated by Lira Tsaturyan

My parents are Tumets, I was born in Aghdam, I came to Mets Tagher. One day my husband and I lived in Mets Tagher, we went to Kajaran, and he worked at the factory. After the war we decided to return to the village, we thought that whatever should be with us, let it be on our land.

I left the village late, my 90-year-old mother could not leave next to me. I was alone with an old woman, she also has problems with moving, how could I take her, where would I go? It is true that cars came from Yerevan to transport people, but I could not take my mother alone to the village, it is a big area, and my sons are all in positions. They called, they said. “Mom, get ready to go out,” I said, “where should I take that 90-year-old woman?” It is very difficult չկա My husband is not there, my children, wherever I am, I am divided…

Every day I looked at which of the neighbors left and who stayed. I always said to those who were leaving, “Where are you going?” I even laughed at the neighbors, saying, “Who do you leave your houses with?”

