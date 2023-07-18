Grigory Karasin Russian Federation Council Committee responds to accusations against Russia from Azerbaijan

Grigory Karasin, Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, reacted to the “unfriendly” expressions of Azerbaijani MP Hudrat Hasanguliev.

In response to the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on July 15, Hasanguliev claimed that “Russia does not want peace in the South Caucasus and is interested in the continuation of the bloody conflict between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.”

The Azerbaijani MP even allowed himself to call Russia “unreliable and bloodthirsty,” and demanded the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh, EaDaily wrote.

“I hope that such anti-Russian attacks do not reflect the official position of Baku. It would be important to evaluate them in the Azerbaijani parliament as well,” said Karasin.

“I would like to remind the [aforesaid] MP that in all phases of the Karabakh conflict, it was mostly with the efforts of the Russian Federation that it was possible to stop the hostilities, bring the parties to the negotiating table, and reach compromises.

“In the fall of 2020, the bloodshed in the region was stopped with the personal mediation of [Russian] President V. V. Putin. With the participation of Moscow, tripartite agreements were developed at a high level, which form the basis of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

“The Russian peacekeepers deployed [in Nagorno-Karabakh] by the decision of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia have brought peace to Karabakh, they are helping to solve priority humanitarian and socioeconomic issues. I will mention only one fact: since November 2020, the [Russian peacekeeping] contingent [in Karabakh] has demined more than 2.5 thousand hectares of land, including about 700 kilometers of roads. Our peacekeepers have given Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijanis a chance to talk about a peace agenda. We consider the demands to withdraw the Russian contingent as completely irresponsible.

“And in general, H. Hasanguliyev’s statement completely contradicts the spirit and content of the declaration of allied cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 22, 2022, and does not correspond to the high level of relations between Baku and Moscow, including on the parliamentary line. We at the [Russian] Federation Council are ready to continue the constructive dialogue with our Azerbaijani colleagues, who, as we know, are absolute majority,” Karasin added.

