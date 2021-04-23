Former NSS chief: Attempt being made to establish ‘dictatorship’ in Armenia

An attempt is being made to establish a “dictatorship” in Armenia, Mikayel Hambardzumyan, a former director of the country’s National Security Service (NSS), said on Friday, denouncing the law enforcement use of force against the residents of Syunik Province.

Law enforcement officers detained on Thursday several local government officials and other residents of the border region where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan faced angry protests during his visit on Wednesday.

“It seems that an attempt is being made to establish a dictatorship in the country, which, I believe, the citizens will not tolerate in any way,” Mikayel Hambardzumyan told ArmLur.am in an interview when asked to comment on the orders of the Armenian prime minister to the heads of the law enforcement agencies over the Syunik protests and the law enforcement activities that followed.

He noted that, being personally familiar with the human and professional qualities of the heads of law enforcement agencies, he would not like to believe that they will nevertheless take part in this “shameful and destructive” process for the country.

“It is necessary to understand deeply the reasons why people take to the streets, why they publicly or in a narrow circle curse and insult the prime minister and his close allies. I repeat myself – it is necessary to understand and draw proper conclusions, instead of trying to silence people by using violence and force, all the same, it will not work; we will only further weaken our homeland at this crucial times,” the ex-NSS chief said.

“A person who came to power with democratic ideas, demonstrations and various street actions should not embark on such a path, it is not suitable for him [referring to Pashinyan],” Hambardzumyan said.