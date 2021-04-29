Five ARF members summoned to Investigative Committee after call for rally

Five key members of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) party were summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia on Thursday.

Lawyer Benik Galstyan linked it to the ARF’s statement on holding a rally outside the Prosecutor General’s Office today.

“The ARF Supreme Council issued a statement yesterday, urging all concerned citizens to gather outside the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office for a rally against the legal mess in the country. Many citizens responded to the call,” the lawyer wrote on Facebook.

“Today, key ARF figures, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Artsvik Minasyan, Gegham Manukyan, Taron Tonoyan and Gerasim Vardanyan, were summoned to the Yerevan Investigation Department for questioning. Coincidence? I do not think so,” Galstyan wrote.